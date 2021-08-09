Sportsbeat Preview | West Branch Warriors

MORRISDALE, Pa (WTAJ) — Experience is on the side of West Branch football this fall, returning nine starters on both offense and defense.

Graduated running back Will Herring was the centerpiece of the offense, rushing for 748 yards, 9 touchdowns, while recording 210 receiving yards and 2 scores. Herring is gone, but coach Kevin Hubler feels comfortable the guys primed to step up.

“The guys we have returning, returning nine guys on both sides of the ball is a great starting point for us,” he said. “Depth is a little scary right now. We’re a little low in numbers, somewhere in the mid-30s which is down from where we’ve been in the past. So we’re really going to try to develop depth as we go along”

Sophomore quarterback Tyler Biggans is back. He was second on the team with 461 rushing yards, and 8 touchdowns. Another year under his belt should show up in box score.

“Our running game is going to keep up, mostly the same,” said senior wide out Jackson Croyle. “We did lose Will Herring, the running back, but we do have Derek (Browne) and our quarterback, Tyler Biggans, who’s coming off his freshman year at quarterback, and he’s a good runner, too, so I think our running game will be our strength.”

The Warriors finished 4-5 in 2020, surging late with three-straight wins.

While West Branch does lose its leading receiver and rusher from a year ago, it’s extended experience among its seniors lays a strong foundation for 2021.