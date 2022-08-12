MORRISDALE, Pa. (WTAJ) — West Branch football welcomes back a pool of veteran players, as the Warriors look to make it back to the postseason for the first time since 2018.

The Warriors finished 2021 with a 3-7 record, though they were young, and a number of close games could have gone either way.

“I think the kids know that how close we were last year,” said Kevin Hubler, West Branch’s head coach. “And that’s something that we’ll talk about here over the next couple of weeks. But like I said before, you know, we just got to find a way to get that win, you know, because at the end of the day, that’s what matters.”

“”I think the games just can’t be close,” said Samuel Fry, a senior tackle. “Like, we need to win games early and we need to if the games are close, we just need to, you know, finish.”

West Branch opens their season at Philipsburg Osceola, looking for their fourth win against the Mounties in the past six seasons.