STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Little Lions’ 2021 season started out very average.

State College went 4-4 in Mid Penn Conference play, before they got hot late and made it all the way to the Sate semifinals, falling to the eventual champions, Mount Lebanon. They finished the year with a 8-6 record.

The Little Lions will build their team with a solid foundation of the offensive and defensive lines, as the team welcomes back four returning offensive linemen.

“Up front on both sides of the ball, our offensive defensive lines are kind of like our elder statesmen,” said Matt Lintal, State College’s head football coach. “And then the skill guys are predominantly a lot of our younger kids that have really stepped up into those roles. So we do have a sprinkling of of each old and young guys at each position as well.”

The Little Lions kick off the season at home, against Williamsport