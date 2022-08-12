THREE SPRINGS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Rockets finished 2021 just over .500, with a 6-5 record.

Southern Huntingdon brings only four players on offense, but quarterback Nate Myers is expected to lead the Rockets back to the playoffs.

The second-year, dual-threat quarterback threw for just under 2,000 yards and rushed for a little of 1,200 yards. The fullback turned quarterback is not afraid to crack some pads for the extra yards.

“It’s crucial for us, and especially our running back being essentially a fullback and we had a quarterback through the hole and he’s not a run away from you kind of running,” said Aaron Batzel, Southern Huntingdon head coach. “A quarterback is going to pound you. He’s going to allow his shoulder and lay to hit and he’s not your typical quarterback.”

“He’s just an all around great athlete,” said Cameron Morgan, a senior center. “You know, he he’s just I wouldn’t say the heart and soul, but he he brings us up a lot of times and just pushes us through a lot of things.”

The Rockets travel to Northern Bedford for Week 1, and look to snap a two-year losing against the Panthers.