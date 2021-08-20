Sportsbeat Preview | Portage Mustangs

PORTAGE Pa (WTAJ) — Portage heads into their 2021 season in their second season under Head Coach Marty Slanoc, who like all first-year head coaches did a year ago, got a short draw. But their first true full offseason with a new training camp has allowed the team to bond and learn a new philosophy.

The Mustangs ended last season 5-3, but they have 11 returning starters including quarterback Andrew Miko. After dealing with all of the uncertainties of last season, Coach Slanoc has been able to install his philosophies and hold more camps which players say has helped the team bond a lot more this summer.

“It’s together a lot better. We had our camp this year.” Said coach Slanoc. “We’ve come together as a team, we spent a lot more time together, bond, get used to the coaches, and it was a lot better because we just had that team feeling again. Last year there was none of the pageantry and extra things where we would stay at the school and have a good time and make it special for these kids and help them build the memories that really what high school football and athletics is all about.”

The Mustangs started their season 4-0 last season before falling off at the end and Coach Slanoc is hoping to avoid another midseason funk, but he is excited about the experience they are bringing back.

Portage opens in week 1 on the road at Conemaugh Township.