Sportsbeat Preview | Penn Cambria Panthers

CRESSON, Pa (WTAJ) — Wins and losses are not the only measuring stick for success, that’s at least how Penn Cambria head coach Nick Felus sees it.

“There are a lot of things that go into building a program that are behind the scenes and not many people know about,” he said. “Our goal was to make more progress and we proved we belonged in the conversation last year, and this year we want to make even more of a mark.”

The Panthers went 3-7 in 2020, but despite a marginal win gain, the season was considered a success.

Felus was hired in 2019. Last year was just the second in his new offense. He said he saw growth and anticipates more consistency this fall. Junior quarterback Garrett Harrold echoed the confidence, one of his teammates, with even higher praises for the Panthers’ potential.

“We have a playmaker at quarterback and he’s going to get the ball down the field no matter what,” said senior wide receiver Cole Eberhart. “I think our line is going to be really good and I think we have the chance to have one of the best offenses in the league.”

Penn Cambria opens the new season at home against Westmont Hilltop.