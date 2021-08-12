Sportsbeat Preview | Northern Bedford Black Panthers

SOUTH WOODBURRY TWP. Pa (WTAJ) — A district title isn’t a bad remedy for the COVID blues, and in 2020 Northern Bedford treated itself to one.

The Black Panthers beat Tussey Mountain 32-7 to win the District 5, 1A title. It was the team’s second in four years, and a moment the team won’t soon forget.

“Last year was probably one of our best seasons at Northern, at least that I played anyhow,” said senior linemen Kainen Brown. Being in the D[istrict] 5 game was a whole different atmosphere. It was really good.”

Northern Bedford sees significant turnover from last year. The Panthers lose their starting quarterback, top three rushers, and top four receivers. In total, the Panthers lose 95-percent of their offensive yard production.

But don’t think they’re inexperienced.

Northern Bedford has 15 seniors and while some were role-players a season ago, they’ve played on a team that’s won 15 games the past two seasons.

The Panthers have a grueling front-loaded schedule in 2021, opening against Southern Huntingdon, Cambria Heights, Bellwood-Antis and Windber.

“Our first four are against some other district favorites from other conferences,” said head coach Garry Black. “So we’ll be battle tested early, but irons sharpen irons, and if we want to be where we want to be at the end of the season than those games will help us get there.”

Northern Bedford lost its state playoff game to Redbank Valley 28-15.