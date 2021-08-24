Sportsbeat Preview | North Star Cougars

BOSWELL, Pa (WTAJ) — Like most first year head coaches, COVID did not welcome Bob Landis to Boswell with open arms. The challenges of a coaching change limited the North Star in 2020, the Cougars finishing 2-7.

It’s been a bit of a dry spell for a team that won back to back District 5 titles in 2010-11. Since playing for a district crown in 2012, North Star has recorded just one winning season.

But with a new season comes a new opportunity. The Cougars open the year on the road at Moshannon Valley.

