Sportsbeat Preview | Mount Union Trojans

MOUNT UNIONT, Pa (WTAJ) — It’s a new era at Mount Union High School as Anthony Sottasante joins the Trojans.
The former Tussey Mountain coach went 26-6 with the Titans and joins a program that hasn’t had a winning seasons since 2017.
The Trojans were, however, well on their way to a postseason berth after starting 3-1 last fall, but after missing a few weeks because of COVID, Mount Union dropped its final two games, finishing 3-3 on the year.
But there is optimism around the program even though Sottasante’s late hire, and the team’s young roster means a likely unfinished product will take the field week one.
“With getting hired so late, installing schemes, we’re up against the wall for that,” said Sottasante. “But I think as the season goes on we’ll get better and I think that’ll take care of itself.”
“He’s been really pushing more kids to do more stuff, and we have a bunch of younger kids coming up, more freshman,” added linemen William Harkleroad. “It’s a good young team coming up.”
Mount Union opens the season against Huntingdon.
