Sportsbeat Preview | Moshannon Valley Black Knights

Houtzdale, Pa. (WTAJ) — Consistency has been an unfortunate trait for Moshannon Valley football over the past four years. In 2017 the Knights went 2-8, and 2-8 in 2018, 2-8 in 2019 before 2-6 in 2020.

Since playing for a district championship back in 2015, the Black Knights have struggled to be a challenger in District 6.

But change could be on the horizon.

While 2-6 teams don’t generally wind up playing for district titles the following year, the Knights should and will likely be better. Mo Valley won its final two games last fall outscoring opponents 78-36, preloading the season with a hint of confidence, and dash of momentum.

“I think we should make the playoffs. That’s definitely a goal and should happen,” said senior running back Nikolaus Smeal. “Our schedule is set up for it, so we just have to go from there.”

“It would make us excited. All the guys before us, it was their dream to make the playoffs, and we all wanted to have a good team,” added linebacker David Honan. “We’ve been playing together since elementary days, we’ve always wanted to be a good team.”

After graduating just three players, the Knights will take an experienced squad into their week one matchup against North Star.