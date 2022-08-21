HOUTZDALE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Moshannon Valley finished 2021 with a 3-7 record and the Black Knights have not had a winning season since 2016.

However, 2021’s three wins were the most since 2016.

But last year’s record could have looked much different. Four of the seven losses were by two scores or fewer. Head coach Michael Keith said finishing games and playing solid fourth quarters could have been the difference maker.





This season, Keith welcomes back a lot of experience. Eight starters come back on offense, with eight more on defense. Most of the defensive line returns, so Keith is able to work on fine tuning details with the group.

“They have a whole year of experience playing, you know, every one of them,” said Keith. “They all were starters last year. So we’re expecting a lot out of them and it makes a lot, you know, there’s not a whole you can fine tune you can add stuff in where last year we couldn’t because they were all brand new. So it means a lot.”

The Black Knights are home for week one, where they take on Tussey Mountain.