MEYERSDALE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2021 season was a difficult one for Meyersdale. They finished the year with a 0-10 record.

Meyersdale was outscored 384-75 by opponents, and were shut out four times last season.

But, after a tough 2021, the only way to go is up! Meyersdale welcomes back a large junior class and many of the returning players are skill players, which will be a solid core for head coach Ryan Donaldson.

“Last season, we had to hit the reset button rather quickly and we got after it in the winter, in the off season, in the spring, and this summer by far the best I’ve had as a head coach,” said Donaldson. “The teams put in a lot of hard work in the weight room on the field drill wise, and we’ve been able to benefit from from lining up with the amount of people we’ve had at summer practices with team ‘O’ and team ‘D.'”

Meyersdale opens 2022 on the road at Curwensville.