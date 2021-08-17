Sportsbeat Preview | Hollidaysburg Golden Tigers

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa — Hollidaysburg is spinning its 2020 COVID woes into a positive this fall.

“We learned a lot about contact tracing and quarantining,” said head coach Homer DeLattre. “We had about 6-8 guys out each game, which allowed us to build on this season by allowing guys who wouldn’t have had many reps or played as much, we were able to get them in the mix last year, and get them some experience. So we have more experience back because of COVID. We look at it in a positive way.”

COVID didn’t cost Hollidaysburg as the Golden Tigers won a district 6 5A title. The loss of Bryce Martellacci will be the team’s largest obstacle. The quarterback led the Tigers in rushing and passing, more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns. But there is experience everywhere.

The team returns more than 20 seniors who have game experience, including quarterback Jake McGinnis.

Last year one of Hollidaysburg’s biggest wins came on the road at Altoona in front of an empty stadium. This year its expected to be full, and both teams are biting at the gills to meet in the first game of the season.

“That was rough,” said wide receiver Dylan Freet, speaking of last year’s empty stadiums. “This year there will be a few thousand and it will be great.”