Sportsbeat Preview | Glendale Vikings

FLINTON, Pa (WTAJ) — Few teams had as stale of an ending as Glendale did last year. The Vikings qualified for the district playoffs, but had the game canceled because of COVID.

But perhaps the loss isn’t has disappointing as it sounds. Some players say many on the team didn’t have their hearts in it.

“There were so many blockades, and as soon as you get going you’re knocked off and then it was a rebuilding process over, and over again,” said senior Gage Wright. “For us this year, hopefully being COVID free, we won’t have the extra requirements and everything else we have to do throughout the season. That just kept pushing us back and discouraging everyone.”

Glendale officially finished 2-5 and turnover over a significant chunk of its roster. The reset is a bit of a breath of fresh air. Glendale hasn’t had a winning season since 2012. Coach Dave “Spanx” Trexler hopeful that last year reinvigorates his team.

“Last year taught us a lot about life, and the things we take for granted,” he said. “Acclimate that to football, the little things aren’t always fun, but I think last year we learned how to appreciate everything and I think everyone is excited to go.”

Leading rusher Suds Dubler returns in 2021. He not only led the team in rushing a year ago, but was second on the team in receiving.