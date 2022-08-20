FLINTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Glendale finished 2021 with a 6-6 record, and finished sixth in the ICC.

The Vikings made a playoff appearance in 2021, and won their first playoff game in 15 years.

At times, numbers were a challenge last season for Glendale. This year, head coach Spank Trexler only welcomes back six starters.

Thought the Vikings have limited returners, Trexler enters his fourth year at the helm, and said the rapport with his guys is as strong as ever.

“We’ve got a good nucleus of older kids coming back,” said Trexler. “The group that’s coming back as seniors started with me my first year, so they know my expectations. I know what they’re capable of, and they’re very determined and excited to build on the success that we had in the last couple of years.”

The Vikings start the season at home against Juniata Valley.