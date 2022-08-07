SIDMAN, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a slow start to the 2021 season, the Forest Hills Rangers won five of their final six games, making it to the district championship, before falling to Richland in the finals.

Last year, few teams ran the ball better than the Rangers, but they graduated running back Damon Crawley.

This season, head coach Justin Myers says Crawley’s efforts will be replaced as a group effort, from running backs who saw last year’s success.



Forest Hills will return their quarterback, junior Jacob Poliak, along with six other offensive players, and a strong offensive line.

“It’s nice to have Jacob’s experience coming back for us this year because once again, he’s been in our in my program for the last two or three years, and he knows the terminology,” said Myers. “He knows the offense as well as I know the offense right now. And he’s a he’s a coach on the field for us. And I look for Jacob to take a huge step this year in our passing game and leading us, you know, hopefully to more success on the field.”

The Rangers have an early chance to avenge the district championship loss to Richland. The teams meet Week 1 in Johnstown.