Sportsbeat Preview | Everett Indians

EVERETT, Pa (WTAJ) — “Tough” is the word that comes to mind when Everett football players discuss the 2020 season.

“Tough. We faced a lot adversity, injuries, COVID, “said senior linebacker Calvin Iseminger. “Overall, tough.”

Everett went 0-6 in Dave Lightner’s second season with the team struggling on both sides of the ball. It was disappointing follow-up to Lightner’s first season where the team went 2-8. But “put the past in the past?” It’s not exactly what the Indians feel is best, embracing more of a “live and learn” mentality.

“I learned I don’t want to lose anymore. I’m done losing. I can’t do it again,” said Iseminger. “I think everyone can say they learned something from losing every game last year.”

“I’d like to forget it, but it’s a really good learning point for me and the team,” added quarterback Malex Akers. “It shows us how much it hurts to lose. We don’t want to go back down that road again, so hopefully it gives the guys motivation to step up their game.”

Offense again limited Everett in 2020. The Indians have averaged just 6.8 points-per-game in their 16 games.