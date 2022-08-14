CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bulldogs finished 2021 with a 4-7 record and a playoff appearance, rebounding from a disappointing 1-5 record in 2020.



The Bulldogs struggled to score the ball last year, finishing ICC play with just 113 points. Additionally, they lost quite a few offensive linemen from last year.

This season, finishing drives will be a point of emphasis, as they Bulldogs look to get back to the playoffs.

“The next step is making a deep playoff run, and I think we just got to work together as a team,” said Cole Claycomb, a senior linebacker and running back. “We have to be physical, we have to be determined. I think we’re going to be fine. We’re going to make it far in the playoffs this year.”

“I think you take it by finishing drives. There are a lot of times where we got ourselves behind into some third and longs, and when you’re playing a lot of third and longs, you’re flipping a coin to see whether you’re going to succeed or not. And I think when we get ourselves into some positions where we’re moving the ball consistently and we’re taking advantage of those early downs, that’s something that we can do. And we have the returning skill players that can do it.”



Claysburg-Kimmel open up the season at home against Everett…. like last year, the Bulldog’s home field is at Hollidaysburg this season