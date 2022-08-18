NEW PARIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2021 season was the first time in five years that Chestnut Ridge failed to win a District 5 title. They finished the season with a 6-4 record.

They finished fourth in the Laurel Highlands last season, the lowest since the Lions joined the conference in 2018.

The Lions only have seven returning starters, so they’ll rely on returning junior quarterback Nate Whysong.

“Certainly we will rely on him heavily,” said Max Shoemaker, Chestnut Ridge’s head football coach. “And Nate understands that. I mean, Nate has a great head on his shoulders and and has done some fantastic things as a sophomore. So we think that he’ll take another step forward. And, you know, until until some of his teammates get game experience.”

Chestnut Ridge opens the season on the road at Somerset