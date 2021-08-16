Sportsbeat Preview | Central Cambria Red Devils

EBENSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — For the first time since 2013, Central Cambria finished above .500 in 2020.

The Red Devils raced out to a 3-0 start, before a 1-3 finish ended their season.

Head coach Shane McGregor is in his fifth season with the school and building off past success is the focus this fall.

“We’re starting up a legacy,” said senior linemen Reece Werner. “We want to be known as a winning team, not the past slump in the past couple of years. We want to build on this and be better than what we would.”

The Red Devils return 14 starters, seven on each side of the ball. Starting quarterback Ian Little is back, so is leading rusher Hobbs Dill. It’s a senior heavy team and McGregor is stressing that players embrace their own “Last Dance.”

“I was talking to the guys earlier this week about the Chicago Bulls documentary, The Last Dance. You have to treat every year like your last dance. We have a senior laden team so this is their last ride, even as juniors, freshman, sophomores, the whole route. Because if last year teaches you anything, it’s you don’t know what the future holds.”

Central Cambria opens the year at home against Bedford.