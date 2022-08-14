EMPORIUM, Pa. (WTAJ) — 2021 was a season of change for Cameron County football.

They snapped a 20-game losing streak that dated back to 2018 and made their first playoff appearance since 2014.



With a 5-5 record, Cameron County tallied their most wins since 2010, when the team won eight en route to a conference title.



Their first win since 2018 came in the first game of the 2021 season, on the road at Coudersport, and the celebration was a site to see.

“It was crazy when we beat Coudersport right off the bat,” said Ryan Neyman, Cameron County’s head football coach. we got escorted into town and it felt like back when I played, when we won districts, I mean, it was it brought the town out, the fans back to the community, out to the games and everything. And it was it was pretty special.”

Cameron County opens up the season on the road at Union/ Allegheny-Clarion Valley