PATTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a 10-2 record in 2021, the Cambria Height Highlanders look to do the same damage across Central PA football fields.

While the Highlanders graduated 11 players, they do return nearly their entire offensive line and their dual-threat senior quarterback Ty Stockley will be a two-year starter.

The Highlanders made the move from the Laurel highlands to the Heritage Conference last season. They went undefeated in conference play, winning the conference in their inaugural year, which a moment not lost on the players.

“I mean, last season was one best season Cambria Heights ever had, and it’s really special to be part of that going 9-0,” said Stockley So, hopefully we can repeat that. Winning the Heritage was something huge for us, and that’s big goal for us this year.”

Last season, Cambria Heights had one of the best defenses in the conference, allowing just 14.3 points per game.



The defending Heritage Conference champions open up their season on the road at Northern Cambria for the Coal Bowl.