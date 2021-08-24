Sportsbeat Preview | Berlin High School

BERLIN, Pa (WTAJ) — Averaging nearly 10-wins-per-season, Berlin football has built itself quite the legacy over the past few years.

In 2020, going 8-1, the Mountaineers fell in the district title game. The team hasn’t won a district title since 2015. That hump has been a tough hill to overcome for a team who’s been so successful.

“We’ve got to be finishers,” said head coach Doug Paul. “We’re a very young team and we expect to be very competitive. At the same time, you have to finish. You get nothing for leading the game at halftime. We want to be there at the end of the game.”

Berlin graduated 17 players from one of its more productive senior classes. Replacing those starters won’t come easily, but the Mountaineers have Calvary on the way. Berlin added Shanksville this fall as a co-op, bringing over a handful of starters. Paul believes the team now has 4 or 5 experienced starters now on offense and defense. Shanksville is the second team co-opting in at Berlin, joining Rockwood High School, who begin its partnership with Berlin in 2013. Paul says co-opting has allowed Berlin to build a more stable program.

“We looked at the numbers we had down in first, second and third grade. We knew if we wanted to sustain a program, with where we’d been at, we had to get the numbers up.”

The co-opts have proved successful for the team. Berlin has had just one losing season since.

