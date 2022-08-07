BERLIN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Berlin Brothersvalley finished the 2021 season with an 8-3 overall record and came in second place in the WestPac.

The Mountaineers had a solid defense last season, only allowing 97 points over seven conference games.

Berlin Brothersvalley is also an experienced group this year. They only lost five seniors from last year, and welcome back nine starters on each side of the ball.





Experience is one of those things you just can’t teach. Head coach Doug Paul said a large, experienced senior class lets teams build quickly, while also maintaining the program’s culture.

“It keeps the culture of the program going because they’ve been there before and they can teach the younger guys the ways that we want things done,” said Paul. “But, at the same time, learning wise, they’re way ahead of the curve already. So, we can, move through camp a lot quicker with with things we want to do.”

The Mountaineers open up the season with a football Saturday, on the road at Ligonier Valley