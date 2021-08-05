Sportsbeat Preview | Bellwood-Antis Blue Devils

BELLWOOD, Pa (WTAJ) — One of the most successful programs in the Inter County Conference (ICC) of the last five season has been the Bellwood-Antis Blue Devils.

The program has recorded a 48-7 record since 2016, but getting into that district title game has remained elusive.

“So far every year we’ve lost in the district semifinals,” said quarterback Zachary Pellegrine. “We want to make a big jump, and get to Mansion Park this year.”

The Blue Devils last played for a District VI title in 2001. The team’s last title came back in 1988.

But history suggests Bellwood-Antis will be a contender year-in, year-out. Head coach Bill Lovrich is in his fourth year, winning with the class he came in with would be special.

“You know football is a journey. That journey started with them as freshmen with varsity,” Lovrich said. “They were my first class that’s been here all four years with me. I’ve seen huge improvements not just on the field and in the classroom, but off the field. Our group of seniors are good leaders and good people and will be good role models for our younger people and our youth programs we have.”

The Blue Devils flexed one of the top defenses in the ICC a season ago, limiting opponents to 11.6 points-per-game. Defensive end Cooper Keen is one of the team’s best athletes. He’s moving back to outside linebacker for the season. He said having a full offseason has helped in the transition.

“I had great seasons in the past playing D[defensive] end,” Keen said. “I had a lot of sacks, a lot of tackles. I played my role. But now transitioning to outside linebacker, the 7-on-7s helped a lot because I hadn’t played coverage in two years.”

Bellwood-Antis lost to eventual district champion Richland in that semifinal. The Blue Devils open the season at home against Tyrone.