BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Year one for Bellefonte’s Vaughn Donmoyer did not live up to their expectations.

After winning 28 games between 2017-2019, Bellefonte have won just five games since, including two last season. 2021 saw a 2-8 record.

The upside, Bellefonte is returning a core of the roster, and a second year in Donmoyer’s system should pay off.

“Having new offensive and defensive philosophies,” said Donmoyer. “Probably was a little rough on the athletes, and so it didn’t go as well as what we expected. But I thought all in all, just from a team perspective, I thought they grew, the athletes grew quite extensively from the beginning to the end of the season.”

“Well, I think that kind of being doubted because of our off season last year,” said Logan Williams, a senior wide receiver. “I think that just for me, I know it adds even more motivation to kind of get back to our high standard of winning games and playing well.”

Bellefonte opens the season for Week 1 of SportsBeat on Friday against Selinsgrove. Excluding the modified 2020 season, this will the first Bellefonte season opener against an opponent other than Jersey Shore since 2013.