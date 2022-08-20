WINGATE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Eagles had a solid 2021 season, finishing second in the Mountain Conference and amassing a 8-3 overall record.

Backed by a solid scoring defense, the Eagles allowed the fewest points in conference play, and tallied five shutouts throughout the season.

Bald Eagle welcomes back sophomore quarterback Carson Nagle, who threw for more than 1,800 yards and 16 touchdowns in his freshman campaign.



Nagle, head coach Jesse Nagle’s son, is joined by eight other returners on offense and seven others on defense.

“We don’t really need to do a whole lot of coaching on the field,” said Jesse Nagle. “He [Carson] puts guys in place. So, you know, overall, I think it’s, you know, outstanding. You have a lot of guys back, you know, and having a quarterback back and going through the fire already you know hopefully that it has a he has a large growth to.”

Bald Eagle opens up the 2022 season at home, as they host Troy.