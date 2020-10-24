Sportsbeat Plus Week 7: Playoff scores, highlights, recaps

The first week of playoffs is here for high school football! Three games have been canceled with week due to COVID-19. One of which was Southern Huntingdon who suspended all sports and activities for the rest of the year meaning they had to forfeit their spot in the playoffs. Hollidaysburg and Tyrone have also had to cancel this week.

DIVISIONAWAYSCOREHOMESCOREQUARTER
D6 AA Bald Eagle21Bellwood35FINAL
D6 AAA Westmont Hilltop7Central25FINAL
D6 AAAAAA State College21Altoona22FINAL
Portage7Winder35FINAL
Berlin41Forest Hills18FINAL
D9 AA Ridgway15Brookville47FINAL
D6 AA Cambria Heights1Southern Huntingdon0FORFEIT
Johnstown6Bedford64FINAL
EverettNAClaysburgNACANCELED
HollidaysburgNAExeter TwpNACANCELED
West Branch34Glendale20FINAL
Penns Valley35Huntingdon18FINAL
Bellefonte35Philipsburg72ND

