Sportsbeat Plus Week 7: Playoff scores, highlights, recaps

The first week of playoffs is here for high school football! Three games have been canceled with week due to COVID-19. One of which was Southern Huntingdon who suspended all sports and activities for the rest of the year meaning they had to forfeit their spot in the playoffs. Hollidaysburg and Tyrone have also had to cancel this week.
|DIVISION
|AWAY
|SCORE
|HOME
|SCORE
|QUARTER
|D6 AA
|Bald Eagle
|21
|Bellwood
|35
|FINAL
|D6 AAA
|Westmont Hilltop
|7
|Central
|25
|FINAL
|D6 AAAAAA
|State College
|21
|Altoona
|22
|FINAL
|Portage
|7
|Winder
|35
|FINAL
|Berlin
|41
|Forest Hills
|18
|FINAL
|D9 AA
|Ridgway
|15
|Brookville
|47
|FINAL
|D6 AA
|Cambria Heights
|1
|Southern Huntingdon
|0
|FORFEIT
|Johnstown
|6
|Bedford
|64
|FINAL
|Everett
|NA
|Claysburg
|NA
|CANCELED
|Hollidaysburg
|NA
|Exeter Twp
|NA
|CANCELED
|West Branch
|34
|Glendale
|20
|FINAL
|Penns Valley
|35
|Huntingdon
|18
|FINAL
|Bellefonte
|35
|Philipsburg
|7
|2ND