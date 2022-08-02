DUBOIS, Pa (WTAJ) — They say you can’t teach experience, and that is one thing the DuBois Beavers have in spades, returning 19 starters for the 2022 season.

“We have a lot of returners so the offense will be just the same as last year,” said senior running back Dalton Yale. “A lot of guys know what they’re doing and then we have some underclassman that played last year and they know what they’re doing. I think the offense is coming along well.”

After stumbling out of the box with three-straight loss, DuBois settled, winning five-straight before ending the year with another losing streak and 5-6 record. But that doesn’t tell the hole story. Head coach T.J. Wingard says when you watch the tape, you see a team who was a break or two away from a very different season.

“We had it narrowed down last year where in four of our five (regular season) losses, if two plays in each of those games went different our record could have been 9-2,” he said. “So it’s not taking that play off. We took a couple plays off or made a mistake so each kid has to do their job for that play.”

The first of those three-straight losses to start the season came against Karns City. DuBois hosts those Gremlins in week one this year.