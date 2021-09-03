Sportsbeat Game of the Week: Greater Johnstown vs Bishop McCort

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Week 2 of Sportsbeat, Greater Johnstown will face off against Bishop McCort in the game of the week.

Both teams are looking to secure their first win of the season. Bishop McCort lost to Bishop Guilfoyle 48-6 last week, while Greater Johnstown was defeated by Forest Hills 41-18.

Kickoff time is slated for 7 p.m. Check back here for live score updates and coverage.

CURRENT SCORE: BISHOP MCCORT 23 GREATER JOHNSTOWN 14

END OF Q1: BISHOP MCCORT 16, GREATER JOHNSTOWN 14

Bishop McCort puts themselves on the board 8-0 after a run-in and successful 2-pt conversion by Trystan Fornari. 10:11 left in the 1st quarter.

The Trojans take a time out with 9:02 left in Q1. They are at 2nd and 8 on the 50-yard line.

Trojans score after a successful pass from Jon Updyke to Coby Christian and extra 2 pts on a QB keep. Score is tied with 6:18 left in Q1.

Fornari runs the ball down the middle and into the end zone. 3:46 remaining and the Crushers take a timeout before the PAT.

Fornari scores an extra two points for the Crushers after a QB keep.

FUMBLE on the play by Fornari. Greater Johnstown’s Anthony Atwood recovers the fumble and runs for 81 yards to score and trail by 2. Trojans unable to score on the 2 pt conversion with 38 seconds remaining.

Q2

Bishop McCort’s Johnny Golden intercepts a pass from Jon Updyke, and the Trojans receive a 15-yard penalty for a face mask. They take over at their own 43-yard line.

Fornari fumbles the ball, recovered by Greater Johnstown’s Alvin Keith.

Bishop McCort’s Shaheed runs the ball to the 10-yard line and Fornari runs into the endzone on the following play for the touchdown. PAT is good. Bishop McCort leading 23-14 with 1:2y left in the half.