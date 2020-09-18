Sportsbeat Game of the Week: Cambria Heights vs Central Cambria

SCORE: Central Cambria 7 Cambria Heights 0



FIRST QUARTER: Scoreless game with 6:33 remaining in the first. Cambria Heights makes it down to the 37-yard line before Central Cambria takes over.

Hobbs Dill on the carry with a flag on the field. Holding call takes Central Cambria back to 1st and 22 from their own 38-yard line.

3rd and 14 for Central Cambria. Ian Little’s pass to Ethan Gillin is complete for an 18-yard gain. A facemask penalty against the defense takes Central Cambria to the 21-yard line. 2:45 remaining.

Levi Keiper runs the ball 22 yards for a touchdown. Score: Central Cambria leads 7-0. 1:48 remaining in the first quarter.

Ryan Bearer’s pass to Cody Schreyer of Cambria Heights is complete. Tackle on the play by Ethan Gillin and Hobbs Dills from Central Cambria for a rough hit. 3rd and 1 for Cambria Heights with 32 seconds left in the first.