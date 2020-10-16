Sportsbeat Game of the Week: Berlin vs Portage

PORTAGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — This week’s game of the week features the Berlin Mountaineers and the Portage Mustangs. Both teams are entering this match undefeated: Berlin is 5-0 and Portage is 4-0.

SCORE: Berlin 6 – Portage 0

HALFTIME SCORE: Berlin 6 – Portage 0

Follow us on Twitter @WTAJNews for play-by-play coverage.

SPORTSBEAT GAME OF THE WEEK: @portagestangs vs @BerlinAthletics 🏈 Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. – follow this thread for coverage 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/CU65fKCALk — WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) October 16, 2020

First Quarter: Both defenses came out aggressive in the first quarter, resulting in no touchdowns in the first.

Second Quarter: The game remains scoreless with 5:32 remaining in the half.

Berlin attempts a field goal that is no good. Portage takes over and Andrew Miko passes to Kaden Claar for a 36-yard gain. Portage unable to capitalize and Will Spochart intercepts a pass from Miko.

Spochart passes to Foor for a gain of 40 to take them down to Portage’s 20-yard line. Foor carries for a loss of five with 36 seconds left in the half.

Berlin capitalizes after Spochart passes to Hillegass with 15 seconds remaining in the half. The kick is blocked and Berlin gets on the board, leading 6-0.