Sportbeat Preview | Southern Huntingdon Rockets

ORBISONIA, Pa (WTAJ) — There are a few words that sum up the end to Southern Huntingdon’s 2020 season: frustrating, disappointing, and strange.



The Rockets were 4-0 when a COVID outbreak at the school forced the team to forfeit its district playoff game against Cambria Heights. The Rockets played a regular season game against Columbia in November to move to 5-and-0, but in the end, the year was over.

2021 presents a do-over opportunity for the Rockets who return nearly everyone.

“I have a lot of goals for this season,” said senior running back Kendrel Marino. “My goal for this year is at least 2,000 yards rushing, and to go to the playoffs. Those are my two biggest goal for the season.”

Marino is among that strong returning group that gives the Rockets so much optimism.

Second year head coach head coach Aaron Batzel looking at it like this, if he can win with a limited and quick window last season, imagine what he can do with many of the same parts.

“Trying to learn how to coach the kids on the fly, and they trying to learn the playbook on the fly, they had to learn my coaching, so there was a lot of different things they had to learn,” Batzel said, describing some of the challenges of the 2020 season.

“We had a great group of seniors who led the way and they bought into my systems. That helped a lot. You can see the bumps in the road on game film that we weren’t ready offensively or defensively, but you can see in the final game of the year we put it all together and that makes me excited for the season.”

The Rockets officially went 5-1 in 2020, they’ll open the year at Northern Bedford.