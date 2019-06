STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Spikes faced the Williamsport Crosscutters in a double-header on Thursday night.

In the first game the Spikes won 7-4.

In the second game, the Spikes would take an early lead in the bottom of the 1st, 2-0. They would trail for the rest of the game until the bottom of the 7th when Daniel Gomez hit a 3 run homer to win the game 7-6.

