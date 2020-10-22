Southern Huntingdon forfeits district playoffs due to COVID-19 concerns

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Southern Huntingdon has forfeited its District 6 playoff game against Cambria Heights due to COVID-19 concerns.

The district has cancelled all extracurricular activities, including football. The game was scheduled for Friday night.

Cambria Heights technically takes the win and will move forward in the playoffs. They will take on either Northern Cambria or Marion Center in the next round.

Due to the forfeit, Southern Huntingdon’s season has come to an end. Anyone that purchased a ticket for the game will receive a refund through Hometown Ticketing.

