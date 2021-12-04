Sources say Roethlisberger plans 2021 to be last season with Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sources say Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has privately told some teammates that he plans 2021 to be his final season in Pittsburgh.

Ben Roethlisberger privately has told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Steelers, league sources told ESPN.



More coming ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, with a special start time at 9 am ET. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2021

The 18-year veteran has not made any public statements, and likely will not formally announce his decision until the end of the season.

The six-time Pro-Bowler is on the final year of his contract.

The 39-year-old would leave the organization with more wins, touchdown passes, and passing yards than any other Steelers quarterback. He has won two Super Bowls.

Roethlisberger has 410 touchdown passes and counting, eighth all-time. He sits at sixth all-time in passing yards at 62,870, and fifth in career wins at 161.

The Steelers host the Ravens on Sunday at 4:25.

