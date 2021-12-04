Sources say Roethlisberger plans 2021 to be last season with Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sources say Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has privately told some teammates that he plans 2021 to be his final season in Pittsburgh.
The 18-year veteran has not made any public statements, and likely will not formally announce his decision until the end of the season.
The six-time Pro-Bowler is on the final year of his contract.
The 39-year-old would leave the organization with more wins, touchdown passes, and passing yards than any other Steelers quarterback. He has won two Super Bowls.
Roethlisberger has 410 touchdown passes and counting, eighth all-time. He sits at sixth all-time in passing yards at 62,870, and fifth in career wins at 161.
The Steelers host the Ravens on Sunday at 4:25.
