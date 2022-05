ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve lost 4-2 to the Somerset Patriot on Wednesday afternoon.

After going up 2-0 in the second inning, Somerset scored four runs unanswered across three innings.

Manager Kieran Mattison was tossed in the top of the eight inning for arguing with umpires about Somerset’s sac fly that lead to a run scoring.