CINCINNATI, Oh. (WTAJ) — Sideline Cancer fell to Xavier’s Zip ‘Em Up in the round of 32 in The Basketball Tournament, 89-81.

Zip ‘Em Up lead by as many as 11 in the first half, Sideline Cancer came alive in the second half after a technical foul.

Sideline Cancer’s Marcus Keene had a game-high 30 points.

Zip ‘Em Up’s J.P. Macura hit the three to reach the Elam Ending.