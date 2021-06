LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – St. Francis senior infielder Mekenzie Saban was named to the third-team All-American team.



This season, the third baseman broke two SFU single-season records in batting average at .452 and on-base percentage at .508. Saban also ranked in the top five in doubles, hits, and steals.

Nationally, she was in the top 50 in six different categories, and had a 14-game hit streak, while starting every game for the Red Flash.