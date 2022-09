LORESTTO, Pa (WTAJ) — Saint Francis linebacker Sebastian Benjamin’s four sacks in the Red Flash’s overtime loss to Akron earned the sophomore a defensive player of the week not.

Benjamin’s four sacks tied an SFU single-game record, and tied Benjamin’s output from 2021. He finished the game with four sacks, six tackles and a force fumble.

SFU lost its season opener 30-23 in overtime. The Red Flash play at Richmond Saturday.