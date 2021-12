ATHENS, Ga. (WTAJ) – Saint Francis Red Flash women’s basketball are now 0-10, falling to no. 17 Georgia Bulldogs 82-45 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

The Red Flash have not won a game in about nine months, their last win coming on March 5, 2021 at Central Connecticut.

Georgia led the entire game. The Bulldogs’ senior center Jenna Staiti lead all scorers with 16 points. For the Red Flash, senior guard Jordan McLemore came off the bench and had 10, a career-high.