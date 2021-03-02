SFU women’s basketball falls short to Mount St. Mary’s

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Red Flash women’s basketball team drops to 12-8 on the year after losing to Mount St. Mary’s 56-43.

SFU trailed 26-23 at halftime. Katie Dettwiller picked up a career high six blocks. She’s had at least three blocks for the fourth straight game. Karson Swogger led the team in scoring with 15 points. It’s her 15th straight game with double digit points.

The Red Flash wrap up the regular season with a series against Central Connecticut starting on on the road Thursday at 4 p.m.