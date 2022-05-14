LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis Red Flash beat the Long Island University Sharks 9-0 in the NEC Softball Tournament finals.

Lindsay Ward had four RBIs on two hits, including a three-run home run in the second inning. Ward, Olivia Ulam, and Ashley Wruble were named to the All-Tournament Team.

For the second consecutive year, pitcher Grace Vesco was named NEC Tournament MVP. She pitched 16.2 innings, only allowing one run on eight hits and three walks and 17 strikeouts. She finished the tournament with a 0.54 ERA.

The Red Flash opened the tournament against LIU, then had a rematch in the finals.

“We were prepared for what they got,” said Vesco. “They’re a fast team, they’re an aggressive hitting team. We knew the defense had to be quick, so I knew I had to attack the batters and go at them, and not fall behind in the count.”

This was the fifth-straight tournament title for the Red Flash, the first NEC team to win five-straight titles. The Red Flash outscored their opponents 23-7 throughout the NEC Tournament.

“We’ve had a lot of adversity this year, more than ever before,” said Jessica O’Donnell, Saint Francis head softball coach. “That’s what makes this year special, they were able to overcome that, and not let it beat us down and keep us down.”

With the win, Saint Francis qualifies for the NCAA Softball Tournament. The Selection Show is Sunday at 7 P.M.