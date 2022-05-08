LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – St. Francis softball won the NEC Regular Season Championship for the second year in a row. The Red Flash will also host the NEC Conference Tournament next weekend.

This is the fourth time the Red Flash have won the title in the past five seasons.

Over the weekend, the St. Francis beat Sacred Heart in a trio of games to wrap up the regular season.

Saturday

The Red Flash beat the Pioneers 10-2 in five innings and secured the host site of the upcoming NEC Conference Tournament.

In the win, senior infielder Mekenzie Saban set the program’s all-time hit record, with 244 hits and counting.

Sunday

St. Francis and Sacred Heart played a doubleheader for Senior Day.

In Game 1, the Red Flash won 6-2 over the Pioneers. In Game 2, St. Francis won 9-0 in five innings.