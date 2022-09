AKRON, Oh. (WTAJ) — The Saint Francis Red Flash fell 30-23 in overtime to the Akron Zips.

In overtime, Akron scored on their first possession. SFU’s Justin Sliwoski was picked off in the endzone to end the game.

This back and forth game saw Akron’s DJ Irons go 24/39 for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

Saint Francis combined for 189 rushing yards and 247 receiving yards.