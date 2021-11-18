SFU falls by 30 to Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WTAJ) – Saint Francis fell on the road to Virginia Tech 85-55. Senior forward Marlon Hargis led the Red Flash with 15 points.

» Saint Francis University falls to Virginia Tech University 85-55 in non-conference men’s basketball action on Thursday.

» Marlon Hargis (Mays Landing, N.J.) paced the Red Flash with 15 points.

» Myles Thompson (Camden, N.J.) added nine points and four rebounds, while Josh Cohen (Lincroft, N.J.) chipped in eight points and five boards off the bench.

» The Red Flash return to action at Cornell on Wednesday, November 24 in the middle game of a three-game road trip.

TURNING POINTS OF THE GAME

After Saint Francis cut the margin to 21-20 with 4:40 left in the first half on Thompson 3-ball, the Hokies closed the half on a 13-2 run to go into the locker room with a

34-22 lead. Virginia Tech then outscored the Red Flash 51-33 to earn the win and take a 2-1 advantage in the all-time series.

FLASH QUOTES

“I thought the first 17 minutes of the game were good. With a couple of our guys in foul trouble, Virginia Tech made a little run and we never recovered from that. I was

pleased with our effort especially in the second half. I thought we did some good things and took care of the basketball. We certainly appreciate the opportunity to come

down here and compete. There is a lot of things that we can grow from, take from a really good basketball team to get ready for our next opponent.” – head coach Rob

Krimmel

FLASH MOMENTS

Ramiir Dixon-Conover (Newark, N.J.) gave the Red Flash a 3-0 lead when he beat the shot clock at the 19:11 mark. Thompson then gave Saint Francis a 5-3 lead on a

layup with 16:43 left in the opening frame.

With the Hokies holding a 19-12 lead, Ronell Giles, Jr. (Brandywine, N.J.) scored the next five points on a trey at 5:27 and a nice driving layup at 5:27 to make the score

19-17. Thompson then brought the Red Flash to within one point at 21-20 with 4:40 left in the frame on a triple.

FLASH NUGGETS

Hargis finished the game 4-for-5 from the floor, 2 of 3 from behind the arc and 1 of 2 from the free throw line to finish with a Saint Francis career-high 15 points. The

senior registered 14 points in his Red Flash debut against Bryant last season. It was also the senior’s sixth 10-point game in the last two seasons.

Thompson notched his fifth game against an ACC program with at least nine points. He has also posted three double-figure performances against the conference including

a career-high 23 points against Florida State in 2019-20.

Giles finished with seven points and five rebounds, while Dixon-Conover posted four points, six rebounds and four assists.

UP NEXT

Saint Francis will play one more contest before Thanksgiving on the road at Cornell on Wednesday. Game time is 4 p.m.