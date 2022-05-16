BLACKSBURG, Va. (WTAJ) — The Saint Francis Red Flash will play the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Blacksburg Regional of the NCAA Softball Tournament.

This is SFU’s fifth NCAA Tournament appearance. The Red Flash secured an auto-bid on Saturday, when they won the Northeast Conference Championship.

“It’s somewhere new, so that’s really exciting for us,” said Mekenzie Saban, the 2022 NEC Player of the Year. “Especially me and Jordy [Frank.] This is our fourth regional that we’re heading to, and we haven’t been here [Blacksburg.] Just getting locked in on heading there. And also, it’s a closer one, so we’ll actually be able to have a lot of our fans there, which is also always amazing.”

“We’re excited to play on this big stage,” said Jordan Frank, a First-Team All-NEC selection. “All of our non-conference games get us to this level, get us prepared for that big stage.”

Kentucky and Miami (Ohio) are also in the Blacksburg Regional.

The NCAA Regionals are scheduled for May 20-22. The NCAA Tournament is double elimination. The winner goes to the Super Regional on May 26-29.