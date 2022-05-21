BLACKSBURG, Va. (WTAJ) — After a multiple hour weather delay, the Saint Francis Red Flash lost 4-0 to the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks.

Two first inning home runs gave the RedHawks the early lead. Miami had three solo home runs in this game. Miami is third in the country in total home runs.

With the second loss in the NCAA Tournament, the Red Flash’s season is over. They finished the year with a 37-37 record.

Saint Francis did not record a run in the NCAA Tournament. The Red Flash are now 1-10 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.