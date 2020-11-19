SFU announces no fans at basketball games

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attendance for men’s and women’s basketball games at Saint Francis University will be limited to teams and essential gameday personnel until Jan. 15, 2021 due to university and local COVID-19 protocols.

The Saint Francis Department of Athletics said an evaluation on attendance at basketball games following the final home contest of winter break on Jan. 15 will be made in the coming weeks.

Athletic Director James Downer said the department will continue to evaluate the situation along with university and local health officials while prioritizing the well-being of all involved.

“Saint Francis fans are some of the most passionate and loyal in college basketball, and we look forward to the day that DeGol Arena can again be filled with our supporters cheering on the Red Flash,” Downer said.

Home games at SFU and away games in the Northeast Conference will be streamed for free on NEC Front Row. Any season ticket holders will receive information from the ticket office for future options and ways to support the teams this season.

