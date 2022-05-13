LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Saint Francis Red Flash beat the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers 8-6 in the semifinals of the NEC Softball Tournament.

After SFU took a 2-0 lead across the first two innings, the Mountaineers took the 6-4 lead in the top of the fifth inning.

Red Flash secondbaseman Lindsay Ward cut the Mountaineer’s lead to one run in the bottom of the fifth with a double to center that scored Jordan Pietrzykoski.

Saint Francis took the 7-6 lead in the bottom of the sixth off a Maddy Barns two-run RBI, then added another run off a Mekenzie Saban sac fly.

The Red Flash will play in the NEC Championship on Saturday at noon.